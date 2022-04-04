More Than 4 Lakh Houses Sanctioned For 8 Northeastern States Under PMAY-U : Union Minister – Kaushal Kishore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2022 : Altogether 4 lakh 2 thousand 957 houses for eight states of the north eastern region of India have been sanctioned till March 21 last under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Union minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday said “A total of 4,02,957 houses were sanctioned by MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) as on March 21, 2022 for eight north eastern states of India. Among these sanctioned houses, 3,10,717 houses were grounded for construction and 1,25,540 houses were completed or delivered.”

Citing the break-up of eight states, 8,992 houses sanctioned, 7,592 houses grounded and 3,780 houses delivered in Arunachal Pradesh; 1,67,947 houses sanctioned, 1,22,869 houses grounded and 44,328 houses completed in Assam; 56,015 houses sanctioned, 39,423 houses grounded and 5,855 houses delivered in Manipur; 4,749 houses sanctioned, 4,031 houses grounded and 1,327 houses completed in Meghalaya; 40,319 houses sanctioned, 29,214 houses grounded and 5,209 houses delivered in Mizoram; 32,334 houses sanctioned, 33,415 houses grounded and 8,215 houses completed in Nagaland; 652 houses sanctioned, 668 houses grounded and 359 houses delivered in Sikkim; and 91,949 houses sanctioned, 73,505 houses grounded and 56,467 houses completed in Tripura.

Based on the project proposals submitted by states and union territories, 115.48 lakh houses have been sanctioned as on March 21, 2022 across the country. Out of the total sanctioned houses, 95.13 lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which, 56.33 lakh have been completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. The list of incomplete houses are also included from earlier NURM.