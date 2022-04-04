Nagaland : Aboi CHC Gets Portable Ultrasound Machine; Initiative Sponsored Under CSR Programme

NET Web Desk

The Community Health Centre (CHC) of Aboi in Mon District gets the new portable ultrasound equipment; an initiative sponsored by Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The machine has been launched by the state legislator – Eshak Konyak on Sunday, through the effort of the Administrative Department led by Deputy Commissioner Mon, Thavaseelan K, IAS.

According to DIPR report, the medical staffs conveyed their appreciation and profound gratitude to SELCO Foundation and the Administration for their continuous support in strengthening the health care delivery system.