Tripura : Three Suspected JMB Terrorists Sent To Jail Custody Till April 7

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2022 : Three suspected Jamaat Ul Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorists were sent to jail custody till April 7 next by Tripura’s Sepahijala district and sessions judge court on Monday.

Based on specific case lodged with Jatrapur police station of Sonamura under Sepahijala district, the suspected terrorists were apprehended late on Saturday night. They were identified as Imran Hossain (24), Hameed Ali (34) and Abul Kahsem (32).

Speaking to Northeast Today, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Banoj Biplab Das said “In connection with the case, the Court has called for the Case Diary (CD). The suspects will remain in jail custody till April 07 next and the Court will hear the police’s prayer for remand on production. For interrogation, the police have sought five days police remand.”

On Sunday last, a team of central intelligence agencies also reached Tripura and subsequently, the arrests were made.

A higher official of the Police department said, “Active JMB cadres Jaheer Uddin and Akhil Ahmed were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on March 13 last. The central agencies have got tipped off about Imran Hossain (24), a resident of Sepahijala’s Khadyakhola village after interrogating the duo.”

On the basis of these inputs, the police detained Imran for interrogation. Two more names of the same area came up after the initial stage of questioning and they are- Hameed Ali (34) and Abul Kashem (32). All the detained persons were then shifted to Bishalgarh police station for questioning. The investigators of the central intelligence agency also joined the interrogation process, said a police official.

In connection with the incident, a specific case bearing case number 15/22 was lodged with the Jatrapur police station. The police official further added “Several sections of IPC were invoked such as 120(B), 121, 124(a) and section 13(2), 18, 18(b), 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. All the sections are non-bailable in nature”.