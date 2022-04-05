Wildlife Conservation Drive Continues : More Than 100 Airguns Surrendered At Arunachal Pradesh’s Boleng

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to terminate the indiscriminate killing of wildlife across the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 110 airguns were surrendered during an ‘airgun surrender drive’ held on Monday at Boleng in Siang District.

Organized by the Yingkiong Forest Department, this initiative marked the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s participation) and ‘Jan Chetna’ (people’s awareness) in Wildlife conservation.

The event was graced by the Environment Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Mama Natung and Advisor of Environment, Forests & Climate Change – Kumsi Sidisow; among others.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister of Environment & Forest – Mama Natung wrote “The spirit of ‘jan bhagidari’ in #Wildlife conservation continues in our state. 110 airguns voluntarily surrendered at #Boleng, #Siang Dist, #ArunachalPradesh. May God bless u all #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan @moefcc @ArunachalCMO”

Meanwhile, the official handle of Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change wrote “110 airguns were surrendered by the people of #Boleng in #Siang district under Yingkiong FD as a part of #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan. HM (EF&CC) @NatungMama and Hon. Advisor (EF&CC) @KumsiSidisow attended the event organised at Boleng with participation frm people in large numbers.”

According to reports, since the launch of this campaign on March this year, over 2000 air guns have been surrendered by residents across the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that last year, the concerned initiative has been conferred with a ‘Roll of Honour’ certificate.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey to Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung during the valedictory session of the 6th Northeast Green Summit at Silchar, Assam on November 18. This recognition helped the state government to provide a new hope for wildlife conservation.

Considered as a community practice by various tribes residing along the hilly tract, hunting – basically which transformed into a blend of tradition & technology have proliferated during the recent times, thereby posing a grave threat to wildlife species.

Keeping in view of this risk of extinction, the Arunachal Pradesh Government through the concerned initiative aims to play a crucial role in the wildlife ecosystem, thereby preserving the rare and endangered fauna.