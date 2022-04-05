Assam : Two Armed Offenders Including Former NLFB Cadre Gunned-Down In Police Encounter; ASP Injured

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the security forces have gunned-down two armed offenders including a former member of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) at Assam’s Chirang District in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per ANI report, the encounter took place at the Khungring area under the Runikhata police station in Chirang district.

Meanwhile, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) was also injured during the gunfight.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team of Chirang district launched an operation at Choudhaguri village, near Khungring at around 1.30 AM; informed the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Dr LR Bishnoi.

“Two armed miscreants were killed during the encounter and Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Medhi was also injured. One among the deceased persons was identified as Mahanta Narzary, who was a former member of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB),” he further added.

“The ASP received bullet injuries in the wrist of his right hand, and was rushed to a hospital,” Dr LR Bishnoi further asserted.

However, the security forces have recovered two 9 mm pistols from the encounter site.