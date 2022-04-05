Auto-Rickshaws With Metering System To Commence Along AMC Regions From April 6

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 5, 2022: Claiming improved communication system as the main step of economic development in Tripura, Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Tuesday said that meter auto-rickshaws would be launched at Agartala Municipal Corporation area from Wednesday onwards.

Singha Roy flagged off ‘Meter Auto-Rickshaws’, and inaugurated ‘e-Challan’ and ‘Integrated Road Accident Database’ project at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city on Tuesday morning.

Addressing the event, the Transport minister said “The significant development of Tripura’s economic development is the improved communication system. The government is looking forward to modernizing the communication system contacting neighbouring states”.

He said meter auto rickshaws would be launched across the Agartala Municipal Corporation area from tomorrow.

“Aiming to reduce congestion, meter auto-rickshaws to be launched in all the 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation area from Wednesday which will benefit both passengers, drivers and owners. At present, there are a total of 6,545 registered autos in the AMC area. Of these, 1,571 are meter autos”, the minister said.

He directed the Transport department to get the rest of the people who have not introduced the metering system in the auto-rickshaws by April 30 next.

“Communication system of the state is not the same as before. Even though Bangladesh is surrounded on three sides of the state, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the initiative of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the connection of the state with other states of India is gradually being connected with the railways. Rail links with Bangladesh will be expanded in neighboring countries. Through the communication system, this state has been connected with foreign countries today. The demand of people is increasing day by day”, the minister further added.