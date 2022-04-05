Bike Expedition Promoting Hidden Facets Of Northeast India To Commence From April 9

NET Web Desk

In order to promote the spectacular landscape of Northeast India, a nine-day bikers expedition will be organized from April 9-16.

An initiative undertaken as part of the ‘North East on Wheels’ campaign, this effort aims to uncover the hidden facets; thereby unravelling the mystery of uncharted nooks and corners of the region.

Organized by the Amazing Namaste Foundation, this expedition will incorporate of more than 70 bikers from across the country who will cover a total distance of almost one lakh kms.

The bikers will set forth in groups on their journey from Guwahati on April 9 and return to the same point on April 16 after covering eight states of the region.

Its worthy to note that 75 bikers were selected from over 400 aspirants who had registered for the expedition through a dedicated website, which was launched by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and External Affairs – Meenakshi Lekhi in January.

A team of seven senior bikers from the Northeastern region and rest of the country shortlisted them based on their riding skills and other background; informed an official press release.

Each biker will ride about 1,400 km during which he/she will pay tribute to national heroes, and interact with local communities and promote them through social media.

According to PTI report, these riders will be touching the country’s borders with neighbouring countries like Bum La Pass, Jaigaon, Moreh and Dawki during their trip.

“We are happy that bikers across the country representing all age, gender and professional backgrounds have responded overwhelmingly.” – asserted the Chairman of the Foundation – Atul Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Tourism & DoNER – G Kishan Reddy and Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma are scheduled to flag off the expedition, while Assam and Nagaland Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will attend the closing ceremony as its Chief Guest.