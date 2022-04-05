CMHT Medical Aid Covering More Than 200 Hamlets Will Be Enhanced To Rs 5 Lakhs : Manipur CM 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh asserted that a comprehensive survey will be undertaken along 68 sub-divisions of the northeastern state, with the goal of providing a source of livelihood to every households.

During a press conference held on Monday, Singh mentioned that Chief Minister gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) will be reintroduced across the state by raising the insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh per family; and the concerned initiative will cover almost 300 hamlets, with 5.24 Lakh beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Green Mission Manipur – Various initiatives will be undertaken for rain water harvesting. All stakeholders in state government and the public will be encouraged to enhance greenery in Manipur.

According to IFP report, the concerned effort will identify grievances of each households; including – lack of gas connection, tap water, unemployment among others.

As per the Manipur CM, a survey report for the same must be submitted within two months and households without a proper source of income will attain economic support through a Start Up Scheme and will be aided with additional government welfare initiatives.

The sum set aside for the Start Up Scheme has been enhanced from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crores to achieve the goal of providing a source of income for economically disadvantaged families.

A corpus fund would also be held in the Planning department, according to Biren. According to a cabinet decision, the CMST amount will be enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs.

As per Singh, the Health for All Scheme has covered up to 300 communities so far. He went on to say that the initiative would continue to include all of the settlements.

Accordingly, Legal action will be taken against illegal encroachment of land under the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014. Widening of state highways, district highways and inter-village stretches will also be taken-up.