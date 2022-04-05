COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 175 New Cases; 16.4% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 175 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 16.4%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 951. While, a total of 2,24,963 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 687 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 453 samples were tested on April 4, 2022, out of which 71 samples belonged to males, while 104 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,23,325. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 2 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 170 & 3 positive cases respectively.