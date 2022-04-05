Lok-Sabha Speaker – Om Birla To Visit Mizoram On May 9 

Mizoram Assembly Speaker - Lalrinliana Sailo along with other dignitaries discuss about preparations to receive Om Birla

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Lok Sabha Speaker – Om Birla is expected to arrive in Aizawl on May 9 to attend the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Mizoram Legislative Assembly on May 10, 2022.

In response to the same, the Mizoram Assembly Speaker – Lalrinliana Sailo, along with the Deputy Speaker – Er. Lalrinawma, Chief Secretary – Dr Renu Sharma, Home Secretary – H. Lalengmawia and other Secretariat officials today attended a meeting to discuss the preparation for receiving the Lok Sabha Speaker.

According to reports, Birla along with his team will be staying at Aizawl for a night, and after gracing the celebration of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Jubilee, shall depart on the same day from Lengpui Airport.