Mizoram : Assam Rifles DG Inspects Operational Preparedness To Combat Cross-Border Smuggling 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR) – Lt General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, visited the Sector Headquarter at Aizawl in Mizoram; where he was briefed by the Sector commander and the Commanding officers on the operational preparedness to combat cross border smuggling of weapons and Narcotics, as well as management of illegal influx of Myanmar nationals.

The General Officer also spoke with Assam Rifles personnel stationed on the Indo-Myanmar border, highlighting their significant role of border security and the beneficial influence they will have on the local population.

Lt. Gen. Nair also urged the troops to work with the same zest, enthusiasm, and spirit.

He also interacted with the DGAR athletics team and motivated them for continuous practice to improve their performances.

The Director General also reviewed the overall situation in the region along with Brigadier KVK Prakash.