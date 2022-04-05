Mizoram : General Election To ‘Mara Autonomous District Council’ Will Be Held On May 5

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Election Commission today announced that 12th General Election to Mara Autonomous District Council (ADC) will be conducted on May 5.

Simultaneously, the SEC issued the requisite election notifications and orders, including the Model Code of Conduct, which went into effect today and will remain into effect until the polls along with campaign period and other restrictions gets concluded.

According to DIPR report, the last date of filing nominations & scrutiny of nominations have been set for April 13.

Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 18, while the allotment of symbols & displaying candidates list is set for April 19.

The re-poll dates & counting of votes will be conducted on May 6 & May 9 respectively. Meanwhile, the date for completion of election process & first meeting of the new council will be conducted on May 11 & May 13 respectively.