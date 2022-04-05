Mizoram : Memorial Stone Dedicated To Excise & Narcotics Personnel Killed In 1990; Unveiled At Siaha

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Excise Minister – Dr K. Beichhua today unveiled a memorial stone erected in memory of two Excise & Narcotics police personnel who were killed by drug smugglers in 1990.

Speaking at the function, Dr. K. Beichhua praised the two police personnel for their martyrdom and stated that their death should not go in vain; but rather serve as a challenge to the Excise and Narcotics Department and to the people of the state as a whole in the fight against drug smuggling.

Its worthy to note that on October 9, 1990, Sub Inspector Lalchungnunga and Constable Hmangaihzuala were planning to apprehend opium smugglers at Noaotla on the Indo-Myanmar border. However, the scenario turned out fatal when the smugglers stabbed two police officers with knives before fleeing to Myanmar, which is only a few kilometers away.

Meanwhile, the Sub Inspector Lalchungnunga died at the spot and Constable Hmangaihzuala succumbed to his injuries after a month of intensive care at a hospital.