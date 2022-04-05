Nagaland : Healthcare Trust Donates 9 Customized Ambulances To Mon District; Delivering Basic Medical Aid

NET Web Desk

The healthcare system in India is still continuing to struggle in delivering adequate and equitable health services along remote areas. In an attempt to help alleviate such health disparities, the Hans Foundation on Monday donated 9 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) to Mon District.

These MMUs are all terrain 4×4 customized ambulances which aims to reaching all the hamlets of Mon District for providing basic primary health care, generic medicines, and laboratory services in the rural setup at a subsidized rate.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hans Foundation – Brig. Shalendra S. Katariya urged the workers to ensure that concerned service reaches the last household of the District.

Out of these 9 MMUs, four will be stationed at Mon Headquarters; two each at Tizit & Aboi; and one at Tobu and will visit all the villages in the District once a month.

Each MMU will have a Qualified Doctor, ANM, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Social Development Officer, and Driver with a total of 54 employees for all the 9 MMUs who would be managed by the Foundation.

As per DIPR report, these MMUs will be officially flagged off by the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio on April 6, 2022.

Its worthy to note that the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – The Hans Foundation’s Mobile Medical Units Programme strives to reach out to the most underdeveloped and inaccessible areas of the country to provide quality primary healthcare, referral services as well increase awareness and drive behavioral changes for healthier communities.