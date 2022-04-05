Partial Repeal Of AFSPA Is A “Test”, Maintain Cooperation For Complete Abolition : Nagaland CM

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio indicated that Centre’s decision of reducing disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is a “test”, and thereby Rio has solicited the people’s support and cooperation in sustaining peace so that the abhorrent Act can be completely repealed.

“Total eradication of AFSPA meay take time, but partial abolition of the Act is a test.” – Rio remarked.

Several quarters from Northeast India have demanded the elimination of the concerned “draconian law”, and that the Centre “finally” listened to the people’s pleas; asserted Rio.

The chairman of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) – T R Zeliang, senior administrators, along with the CM, appealed for people’s support during a meeting with tribal Hohos (apex bodies) and organizations.

This statement came days after the Centre announced on March 31 that the AFSPA 1958, would be curtailed in regions of Nagaland, a move that was met with outrage by Naga civil society organizations.

Responding to the announcement, Rio claimed that the state is at a critical juncture in terms of AFSPA, and that if law and order is disrupted, the Act may be resurrected. Therefore, he encouraged all stakeholders to thoroughly consider how to maintain tranquility and order in the state, and he urged for people’s cooperation to ensure that no unpleasant situations occur.