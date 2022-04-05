Pawan Chamling Attempted To Topple-Down SKM Party; But Failed Miserably : Sikkim CM’s Political Secretary – Jacob Khaling

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Political Secretary to Sikkim Chief Minister – Jacob Khaling asserted that the President of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) – Pawan Chamling tried many times to topple-down the state government but failed miserably.

He informed the same, while speaking on the sidelines of General Meeting of SKM’s frontal organization for party karyakartas of Gangtok.

“The SDF Party failed to overthrow our government when there were just 17 legislators, but now that we have 31 MLAs, it is no longer conceivable, and Pawan Chamling’s aim will remain a pipe dream,” Khaling added.

He also urged party members not to worry, as Chamling would be powerless to change our government.

“We have complete faith in our MLAs that they would not join forces with the SDF, and even if some do, we will have a majority, so there is no need to be concerned,” Khaling assured.

The President of SKM Youth Wing – Sahadav Sharma dubbed the opposition as “Dukhi Aatma” because they never praise anything and only oppose.

Meanwhile, the Party’s Secretary General and Urban Development Department (UDD) Minister – Arun Upreti said, “Our Chief Minister is working day and night for the people of Sikkim, and we must help him in whatever way we can, and we must strengthen our party so that we can support our leader.”