Tripura Government Intends To Set 5-Year Budget Target Worth Of Rs 50,000 Crores : CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 5, 2022 : The Chief Minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday asserted that state government has set a target of Rs 50,000 crore for the next five years. In the last five years, Rs 11,000 crore has been increased in the state’s budget from Rs 16,000 to Rs 27,000 crore, he added.

Chief Minister Deb on Tuesday attended the closing ceremony of the 40th Agartala Book Fair at International Fair Ground, Hapania here in the southern side of Agartala city. He was accompanied by ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Cooperation minister Ram Prasad Paul and other officials of the state government.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Deb Tripura has been freed from the misrule of CPIM by the BJP. At present, the government introduced ‘Lakshya 2047’ which is a roadmap for the next 25 years. This blueprint will also help the youths to pursue their desired professions. The youths can explore their career options once they get the idea in which sectors the state government will spend”.

Slamming the Leftist government, Deb said “Reaching all benefits to each and every people of the country is the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the CPIM-led Left Front organization always looks forward to the development of their own party”.

“The country is heading towards self-reliance in the defense sector as well as the allocations in the central budget have been increased in the defense sector and domestic companies are given preferences”, he added.

Its worthy to note that 40th Agartala Book Fair was inaugurated by the Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on March 25 last.

In the closing ceremony, Swami Chittaranjan Debbarma Maharaj received Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Smriti Purashkar, journalist Sanjib Deb received Atal Bihari Vajpayee Aajiban Smriti Puraskar, and Dr Manoj Kanti Debroy received Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jatiya Sanghati Purashkar.

Apart from them, 18 more memorial awards were handed over to various personalities across the state.