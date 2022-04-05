Tripura : Miscreant Apprehended From Khowai; On Request Of Assam Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 5, 2022 : On the request of Assam police, the Champahour police station staffs of Tripura today apprehended an accused from Naila Bari area in Khowai district.

Identified as – Indrajit Yadav, the accused is a resident of Bihar. Based on the same, a case has been registered against the accused at Badarpur police station of Assam.

Its worthy to note that the Champahour police station is about 70 kms away from Agartala city and 205.5 kms away from Badarpur police station in Assam.

Explaining this incident, the Khowai District Superintendent of Police – Bhanupada Chakraborty asserted that after receiving a message from Badarpur Police Station in Assam, the Champahour Police staffs raided the residence of Shiva Debbarma in Naila Bari area of Khowai on Tuesday morning. Indrajit Yadav was detained from the house during the operation.

During the search, 21 kilos of dried cannabis was recovered from Shiva Debbarma’s house. Later, a case has been registered against the accused at Champahour police station under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, the apprehended will be handed over to Assam Police; informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Bhanupada Chakraborty.