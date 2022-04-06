Assam : Gold Bars Weighing 2 Kgs Confiscated From Morigaon; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police today informed that 2 smugglers were apprehended at a checkpoint on National Highway-37 in Morigaon district; and confiscated gold bars weighing two kgs from their possession.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team from Jagiroad Police Station had set-up a naka checking point on the National Highway-37 and apprehended the two offenders, identified as – Safikul Islam and Mafidul Islam.

“We got information about two people coming from Sonitpur to trade gold,” informed the Jagiroad police officer – Hemanta Borgohain.

“Based on the tip, we had set-up Naka checking in front of Jagiroad police station and caught two persons. We discovered two gold bars in their possession during the investigation,” the officer stated.