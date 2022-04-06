Assam : Interstate Ring Of ATM Fraudsters Busted In Barpeta District; 3 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation, the Assam Police have nabbed an interstate ring of ATM fraudsters racket in Barpeta District who exchanged ATM cards of users and duped them.

The operation led security forces to apprehend three offenders for their alleged involvement into the misdeed.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered more than 35 ATM cards, a swipe machine, 1 car, 2 mobiles, and cash worth of Rs 5,000 were recovered from their possession.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Barpeta Police wrote “An interstate gang of fraudsters who exchange ATM cards from unsuspecting ATM users busted in Barpeta today with the arrest of 3 persons with the help of public. More than 35 ATM cards,a swipe machine,1 car,2 mobiles,Cash Rs-5,000 were recovered from their possession.”