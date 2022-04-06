COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 5 Fresh New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93779

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 5 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93779, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 18 active cases, while 2 more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92168. As per the official statement, no new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1593.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 24,04,630 total vaccines, with 1464 citizens been inoculated recently. As many as 482 citizens of 18+ age group and 140 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.