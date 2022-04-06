COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 149 New Cases; 10.47% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 149 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.47%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 912. While, a total of 2,25,112 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 687 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1423 samples were tested on April 5, 2022, out of which 63 samples belonged to males, while 86 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,23,513. The official statement further adds that, Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 149 positive cases.