Large Stash Of Narcotic Items Confiscated From Manipur; 4 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth of Rs 13 Crores from three different operations in Manipur.

According to the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, the Tengnoupal Police in collaboration with a troop of 20 Assam Rifles seized 55 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.293 kg, valued at about Rs. 4,58,60,000 from two residents of Senapati District – H. Wilson (22 years) and Solomon (31 years).

Through another operation, 52 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.121 kg, and valued at about Rs.4,24,20,000 has been confiscated from another resident of Senapati District – W. Mathuhema (21 years).

Meanwhile, the security forces have also seized 53 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.194 kg, valued at about Rs 4,38,80,000 from a resident of Moreh District – Peter Baite (26 years). The total value of the above seized drugs calculated as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) norms is about Rs 13,21,60,000. As a result of their successful operations under the ‘War On Drugs’ Campaign, the team also received financial prizes.

The Manipur CM confirmed the news of these massive seizures through a series of tweets. “MASSIVE SEIZURE OF DRUGS UNDER ‘WAR ON DRUGS 2.0’ In three different seizures, Rs 13 Cr worth of suspected brown sugar were seized today. 1. 52 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.121 kg,valued at about Rs.4,24,20,000 from one W. Mathuhema, 21 years of Senapati Dist.” – he wrote.

55 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.293 kg, valued at about Rs. 4,58,60,000 from one H. Wilson (22 years) and Solomon (31 years) of Senapati Dist. The operation was jointly conducted by Tengnoupal Police and 20 AR. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 5, 2022