Manipur : Bomb Explosion In Imphal East, No Casualty Reported

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, due to frequent cases of bomb explosions.

This statement can be taken into account through the instance of a bomb blast which took place at Achanbingei Mayai Leikai area in Imphal East district of Manipur on the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the moderate intensity blast has been reported outside the residence of Imphal East Zilla Parishad’s Adhyaksha – Pungsungbam Bimola Devi at around 3 AM.

Fortunately no casualty was reported, and further investigation into the matter is underway.