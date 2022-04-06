Manipur : Filmmaker Banka Sharma To Be Adjudged With Coveted ‘MSFDS Lifetime Achievement Award 2022’

NET Web Desk

The prominent filmmaker & lyricist from Manipur – Laimayum Banka Sharma, will be conferred with the prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award 2022’ during the 14th Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) Festival, for his lifelong devotion towards the advancement of Manipuri cinema.

The recognition carries a ‘Maibi’ memento, citation, shawl and cash prize worth of Rs 1 lakhs.

Born on December 11, 1945; Banka is a resident of Uripok Khwai Brahmapur. The renowned filmmaker has been connected with Manipuri films since the emergence of the first Manipuri feature ‘Matamgi Manipur’.

According to the MSFDS secretary – Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Sharma also assisted director Debkumar Bose in capturing the proper emotions of many sequences of the film, particularly in the classic number “Eigi Punshi Nangga”.

Meanwhile, Banka has so far directed timeless films such as – ‘Wangma Wangma’, ‘Yairipok Thambalnu’, ‘Meichak’, ‘Madhabee’, ‘Poppy’ and ‘Laman’. He also directed short films including ‘Carpenter and his wife’ and ‘Mitsna’.

The MSFDS Secretary conveyed that Banka’s fame peaked after he took on board ‘Nightingale of Bollywood/India’ – Lata Mangeshkar, as a playback singer for his films – ‘Meichak’ and ‘Madhabee’.

Sharma is married to Veaikholinng Gangte, the couple have three sons, three daughter in-laws and four grandchildren. He received training in editing from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Mumbai in 1971, where he was acquainted with numerous Bollywood figures.