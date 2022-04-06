Meghalaya : Around 35,000 Students Will Receive M-Tabs (PC Tablets); Asserts CM – Conrad Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma today announced that around 35,000 students will receive M-Tabs (PC tablet), an initiative to empower higher secondary pupils with digital learning tools.

Speaking to students from different schools of East Khasi Hills at U Soso Tham Auditorium, the Chief Minister said that the state government is aware of the importance of digital learning and has made its endeavour to reach out to the students.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “In our endeavour to support digital learning aid, we are providing MTabs for our students. We are confident that students will use the PC tablets for day to day learning. We distributed PC tablets to students from #Shillong today.”

We distributed PC tablets to students from #Shillong today. @_DigitalIndia @GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/3bM6zY7VTk — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 6, 2022

“Technology is as good as you use it. If you simply think that you will be able to take this tablet and hold it, and put it in your bag and you will get smarter and automatically you can learn. This is not happening, so you have to learn to use and take advantage of the device,” he added.

Terming that digital learning is very important, he said, “Technology is going to help you in many ways that you can’t imagine. So, therefore, please do use it in the best way possible, to ensure that you are able to really get the best out of it”.

He told the gathering that to ensure better internet connectivity in the State, the Government will soon launch the State Wide Area Network (SWAN) wherein academic institutions across the State will be able to access better connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with Minister of Information Technology & Communications Department – Hamletson Dohling distributed M-Tabs to students from various schools of East Khasi Hills during the occasion.