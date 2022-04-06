Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organized Mini-Marathon ‘Run For Fun’ At Lunglei

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 187th Raising Day of 3 Battalion Assam Rifles, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a mini marathon – ‘Run for Fun’ at Lunglei under Khelo India & Fit India campaign.

The event incorporated of two categories : 11 kms open category and 5.5 kms for women and children.

A total of 198 locals participated in the event. The first three awardees under open category received cash prizes of Rs 3000, Rs 2000/- and Rs 1000/- respectively. Besides, the top ten under open category and first three in women and children were also felicitated with medals and certificates.

The Lunglei Battalion has been promoting fitness and assisting the local populace through numerous programmes.

Its worthy to note that recently the troop organized the ‘Mizoram Open Powerlifting Championship’, as well as the ‘Mister Mizoram’ and ‘Mens Physique Body Building Championships’.

This event incorporated of two goals : promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle, as well as to identify hidden potential to represent the state at the national level.

The local populace of Lunglei praised the efforts and appreciated the Assam Rifles for their contributions towards the welfare of society.