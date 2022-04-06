Nagaland : Art & Culture Department Plans To Organize Book Exhibition From April 27-28

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to draw book readers, the Art & Culture Department of Nagaland is all set to organize a Book Exhibition on April 27-28, 2022 at the premises of the Directorate of Art and Culture.

The main aim of the exhibition will serve as useful tool for book industry professionals, raising awareness of current trends through seminars, panel discussions, and presentations, as well as providing a variety of networking opportunities.

According to DIPR report, the interested local authors & publishers have been requested to collect the prescribed form and details from the concerned Directorate in Kohima, on any working day.

Meanwhile, the details must be submitted to the Directorate of Art and Culture on or before April 18, 2022.