Nagaland : Dimapur Bypass To Complete Soon; Asserts Union Minister – Nitin Gadkari

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways – Nitin Gadkari announced that construction of the crucial Dimapur Bypass in Nagaland is underway, and scheduled to be completed soon.

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari wrote “Construction of the very important Dimapur Bypass in Nagaland is ongoing and scheduled to be completed soon. This 35 km bypass is a Greenfield Alignment which will connect NH-36 and NH-39 avoiding the heavily congested Dimapur town.”

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, our government is giving prime importance to the socio-economic development of ‘Ashtalaxmi’ by constructing a robust network of national highways in the North East India.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Greenfield Alignment aims to provide connectivity to some of the underdeveloped regions and clearing the congested highways, thereby improving the traffic flow.

The bypass, which runs from Dimapur to Kohima is aligned with the four-lane NH-29. It is being developed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North East (SARDP-NE).