Nagaland : Trading & Hunting Of Wild Animals/Birds Banned In Kiphire District

In an attempt to conserve wildlife population, the trading and hunting of wild animals/birds has been prohibited in Kiphire District, under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and in compliance with the Government’s directives.

As per an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kiphire – T. Wati Aier, all the hamlets falling under the jurisdiction of Kiphire district must strictly implement the ban with immediate effect.

According to DIPR report, the Nagaland Government has adopted the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 with effect from December 18, 1981; under which the hunting of wild animals/birds within the territorial jurisdiction of Nagaland is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, under the concerned Act, “the only exceptions are vermin (eg. certain species of rats) or when permission to hunt is accorded under provisions and reason specified in the Act, other than which, there are no exceptions either in terms of time or species.”

“Under the wildlife protection Act, 1972, any person found guilty of an offense against the Act shall, on conviction be punishable with imprisonment or with a fine or both under section 51 of the said Act.” – the order further reads.

“The forest Department, Government of Nagaland had issued Notification No.FOR-1/86 Dated the 11th of April 1986, identifying the list of animals/birds whose hunting is banned during the closed seasons.” – it further adds.

However, any person/group of persons acting in violation of the above directives shall be liable to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.