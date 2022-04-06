‘Roving Theatre Of Assam’ – Bhramyaman Reopens In Nagaon; Following 2 Long Years

NET Web Desk

‘Bhramyaman’ – dubbed as ‘The Roving Theatre Of Assam’ reopened in Nagaon on Tuesday after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

An essential component of the northeastern state’s cultural legacy, the Bhramyaman Theatre incorporates of public participation through the medium of ‘performing arts’.

“We had to go through a huge dilemma during the sudden stoppage of all performances for roughly two years,” – informed the popular star of ‘Bhramyaman’ theatre – Mridul Bhuyan.

Meanwhile, Bhuyan also expressed gratitude to the Assam administration for allowing him to perform theatre, as the pandemic eased.

“There are numerous unsung survivor stories from the COVID-19 outbreak that taught us a different lesson. We, the theatre artists, have never considered saving because the flow of roving/mobile theatre allows us to continue on our life’s journey,” he added.

“Among them, the Itihas Theatre presented the first show with a traditional flavour in Guwahati. And the number of people who come to attend the artists’ performances is steadily increasing. A show is scheduled for April 3, 4, and 5 in Nagaon town,” said Dhananjit Talukdar, a theatre performer.