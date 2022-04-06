Tripura : Rs 10 Crores Spent For De-Addiction Centre In Agartala; Asserts CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 6, 2022 : Tripura Government had set-up a de-addiction centre in Agartala, spending an amount of Rs 10 crore; informed the Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday.

“If there were no worries about drugs in the state then a lot could have been done for the students by spending Rs 10 to 20 crore,” said Deb while interacting with the college students at Dharmanagar under northern district of the state.

Thousands of students from Government Degree College and North District Polytechnic Institute interacted with the Chief Minister at Vivekananda Swardha Satabarshiki Bhavan at Dharmanagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the interaction programme, Deb asked them to abstain from drugs. Many students in the state are getting infected with HIV due to injecting drugs. He advised them to save themselves from that.

The Chief Minister spoke in detail about the new education policy. He emphasized the importance of technical education in the new education policy. He also discussed with the students and college teachers about the practice of PM’s examination pay. He also talked about how to enhance the personality of the students.

Deb said the state could benefit from having a forensic university in the state, which would make it easier to identify the culprits. Besides, students from different countries including Bangladesh, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Myanmar will come to study at the university because these countries do not have forensic universities.

The meeting was also attended by Chairperson of Municipal Council Pradyut De Sarkar, Director of Higher Education Department Nipendra Chandra Sharma, District Magistrate and Collector Nagesh Kumar B, North District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar and other officials of the department.

Earlier on Wednesday morning at 11 AM, the Chief Minister inaugurated Mission Tiller Industrial Infrastructure Development Centre at Dharmanagar and Agrotech Modern Rice Mill at Dewanpasha in presence of TIDC Chairman Tinku Roy and other officials. This advanced and modern rice mill has been built with New Zealand technology at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

Inaugurating the Mill, Deb said “The previous Left Front government could have done it much earlier but did not intend to do as their target was to do politics with the farmers and deprive them. FCI is buying paddy directly from the farmers at the rate of Rs 19 to 20 per kilo, which was earlier Rs 10 to 12. Farmers’ incomes have almost doubled. Earlier, the monthly income was Rs 6,580, now the monthly income is Rs 11 thousand 693”, he added.

Deb said “From this mill, it will be possible to start from 8 metric tons per hour i.e. 50 thousand metric tons of rice. There are other ways to other than rice. By which on the one hand such owners will benefit, on the other hand the farmers of the state will also benefitted”.