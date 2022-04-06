Tripura : SRFTI Officials Discuss Possibilities To Establish Film Campus In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 06, 2022 : A three-member delegation from Kolkata’s coveted Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) arrived in Agartala today for discussing about the possibilities of establishing an institution on the grounds of Nazrul Kalakshetra.

The delegation consisted of SRFTI Director in-charge Samiran Datta, Registrar Dr Sushrut Sharma and an official Sudipta Bhowmik.

Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury and ICA Director Ratan Biswas also joined the delegation of SRFTI during their visit at Nazrul Kalakshetra premises here in Agartala.

Institute’s officials inspected the Kalakshetra where institutions like ‘National School of Drama’ and ‘Lalit Kala Akademi’ have already been functioning.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Nazrul Kalakshetra premises here on Wednesday afternoon, SRFTI Director in-charge Samiran Datta hoped that the institute’s authority would open the campus with short courses.

He said “Ample scopes are available to open a campus of SRFTI here. Right now, we are taking account of the options and positions available here. We will work on those and get back soon. Something can be started here. Some time will be needed to develop other infrastructures for a full-fledged institution. As of now, short courses can be started at the initial stage”.

After the inspection, Minister Chowdhury told reporters, ” I have been to SRFTI Kolkata a month back along with the ICA department Director. Detailed discussion was done with the officials of the institution. It was decided that a team would visit Agartala subsequently a team arrived here today to stock the situation. They are here to look into the infrastructures and other parameters here to start a campus of SRFTI”.

Chowdhury said that they are going to meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for further discussion in the evening of Wednesday.

In the recently concluded budget session of Tripura Legislative assembly, the Finance minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that the government has allocated Rs 5.76 crore for setting up Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in the state.