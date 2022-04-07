Arunachal Pradesh : Drugs Confiscated From Changlang; 8 Peddlers Including 2 Women Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have nabbed as many as eight drug peddlers – including two women, from different locations of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The authorities have also confiscated a large stash of contraband substances, including – brown sugar (2 gms approx), opium (326.95 gms approx), used opium (4.12 gms approx) and syringe (13 nos); from the possession of these offenders. One mobile phone was also recovered by the cops.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as – Rangkhil Jugli; Liza Singh; Remmat Jugli (26); Panghom Pangtha; Khimsam Ngemu; Anupam Singh; Tarh Hassang; and Hingroi Kenglang.

Meanwhile, two criminal cases has been registered against the apprehended offenders at the Changlang Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.