Assam : AK-47 Rifle & Magazine Recovered From Agartala-Bound Train In Hojai; Case Registered

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) team confiscated an AK-47 weapon and a magazine from an Agartala-bound train at Lumding station in Hojai district of Assam.

As per the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) – Sabyasachi De, “During joint monitoring by RPF and GRP officers on Tuesday night at around 8:45 PM, a suspicious bag in the Agartala heading 15625 Down train was noticed at Lumding railway station.”

“When security authorities inquired about the bag, a young man seated close said it was a blanket and leapt off the train toward the non-platform side. The man was pursued by railway police, but he was able to flee due to the massive crowds and devotees of Shitala Puja at Lumding station. The railway police recovered one AK-47 rifle and a magazine from the luggage during the search,” – added the CPRO of NFR.

The NF Railway CPRO also stated that the railway police have examined CCTV footage in order to locate the individual.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the offender under Section 25(a) of the Arms Act at Lumding GRP.