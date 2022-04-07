Assam : Dibrugarh To Host ‘Waterways Conclave 2022’ From April 11-12 

NET Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways in collaboration with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is organizing Waterways Conclave 2022 on April 11-12 in Dibrugarh, Assam.

This two-days conclave will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal.

It intends to accelerate the development of multimodal projects in the North-eastern region, in order to boost economic activity and generate employment opportunities.

The much-anticipated conclave will be attended by various stakeholders in the waterways sector, including – Policy Planners; Senior Government Officials; Domestic and International Investors; Sector Experts; Infrastructure players; Vessel Owners and Operators; Cruise Tourism industry; Cargo Passengers; Representatives of Major Ports well as the Governments of Maritime States in India.