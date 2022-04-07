Assam Government Initiated Steps To Ensure Holistic Empowerment Of Specially-Abled Children : CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that specially-abled children hold enormous possibilities; and the state administration has undertaken slew of measures for their empowerment as they are an important component of the state’s human resources.

“I am really feel happy to attend the programme which has given me an opportunity to spend time with the pure souls who hold immense potential,” CM said.

Addressing the National Health Fest for Divyang children and athletes on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – ‘Return-to-play Inclusion revolution’ at Sarusajai Stadium Complex in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that state government under Deendayal Divyang Pension Scheme is paying Rs 1,000 per month to more than one lakh beneficiaries.

“Under Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme, several divyang people have been benefitted. Moreover, specially-abled people were given more than 1.20 lakh Unique Disability Identity cards, (UDID) cards in the state. Scholarships were also given to the specially-abled students,” CM said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has urged parents of hearing-impaired children under the age of six to take advantage of the state government’s unique scheme, ‘Sneha Sparsha,’ to receive a free cochlear implant for their children so that they can lead a normal life.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Blessed to have started my day with Divyang children by attending the ‘National Health Fest’ for Divyangjan organised by @SOlympicsBharat, Social Welfare Dept and Health & Family Welfare Dept, under #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav initiative.”

“National Health Fest is a platform to check health status & register #COVID vaccination for Divyangjan participating in Special Olympics. The event, being organised across the country, will witness congregation of 75,000 Divyang children.” – he further added.