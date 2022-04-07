Assam Government Intends To Transform ‘State Police Training College’ Into ‘World Class Police Academy’ : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that state government intends to transform the existing Assam Police Training College into a World Class Police Academy.

Addressing the ‘Passing out Parade’ of the 578 Cadet sub-inspectors on Wednesday, who have successfully completed 50 weeks of rigorous training held at the North Eastern Police Academy at Umsaw village, Umiam in Meghalaya; Sarma mentioned that state administration plans to recruit 16,000 youths to join the state police force.

“Assam Police plays a significant role to assist the government in achieving good governance.” Sarma said.

He reminded the passing out sub-inspectors that police service represents courage, sacrifice, and dedication, and that their role as police officers is far more essential than anything else.

“To live up to the expectations placed on them by society, the government, and their own family, they must maintain the greatest standards of professional brilliance, integrity, and honesty. Efforts are being made to transform police stations into places where people feel free to attend whenever they want,” Sarma explained.

“Steps are being taken to ensure that even women are not hesitant to come to police stations at 2 AM. The motto of the Assam Police will be manifested when this type of atmosphere becomes a reality.” – he further added.

The Assam Chief Minister stated that they would confront numerous challenges and obstacles during their service.

Referring that police can serve as a catalyst for development, Sarma urged the graduating officials to “remain steadfast in their purpose to serve society with courage, drive, passion, commitment, and resilience.”