Grab Your Dream Job! Teleperformance Unveils ‘Recruitment On Wheels’ Initiative For Northeast India

NET Web Desk

Teleperformance, the leading provider of outsourced customer experience management and digitally integrated business services, has announced the launch of Teleperformance Shuttle (TP Shuttle) – a ‘mobile recruitment van’ for India’s northeastern regions.

The Shuttle made its way to Guwahati in March and in the coming weeks will embark on a tour across the North-East regions of the nation, with an intent to generate employment opportunities for freshers.

It will visit cities like – Guwahati (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Dimapur (Nagaland) with the goal of hiring individuals seeking interesting career prospects in the BPM sector.

The job offers might also include remote work-from-home alternatives, as well as the possibility of relocating to one of India’s state-of-the-art Teleperformance delivery centres.

Meanwhile, the mobile recruitment van promises to come equipped with everything needed to complete the recruitment process on-the-move, including registration and assessment kiosks; interview and pre-onboarding desks; and job-letter closure.

The concerned effort aims to hire and train over 2,000 individuals in Customer Service, Operations, Technical Support, and New Age Technologies to become dynamic interaction experts.

It intends to expand this technique and programme to other parts of India, providing candidates with pan-India choices.

According to the Chief Human Resources Officer of Teleperformance India – Vinod Mehta, “People are at the core of our business. With the TP Shuttle initiative, we intend to bring jobs to people as we drive through the North-East of India and cultivate a richer, diverse, and more inclusive workforce. We continue to prioritize investment in talent acquisition and strengthening our workforce.”



The ‘Teleperformance Cloud Campus’ has established an end-to-end ecosystem that allows remote teams to deliver exceptional services. Meanwhile, this ‘TP Shuttle bus’ candidates will benefit from such highly organized, agile process, thereby allowing them to receive training and coaching from any locations.

It’s worth noting that Fortune & Great Place To Work (GPTW) has dubbed Teleperformance as one of the World’s Best 25 Workplaces.

“With the largest multicultural team of 80,000 employees, Teleperformance in India is the Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Omnichannel Customer Experience Management, Back-Office Services and Transformation Solutions, and is eight-time Great Place to Work (GPTW) certified, as well as being recognized as one of the Top 75 of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women, and India’s Best Workplaces Mega Employer by GPTW in 2021.” – the press release further reads.