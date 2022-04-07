Manipur CM Appeals Citizens To Recall Frontline Warriors’ Successful Fight Against COVID-19

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of ‘World Health Day 2022’, the Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh appealed citizens to remember the frontline workers who led the successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also extended gratitude to the healthcare professionals for their selfless service to keep the nation healthy & fit.

Taking to Twitter, Singh stated “Greetings to everyone on this #WorldHealthDay. On this occasion, I extend my gratitude to all the healthcare professionals whose service have kept the Nation healthy. Let’s also remember our frontline warriors who have led the successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“On this occasion I congratulate Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for successfully implementing #AyushmanBharat, thereby providing free treatment to millions of Indians. Similarly, the Manipur Govt has also increased the coverage for free treatment under #CMHT up to Rs 5 lakh.”

Its worthy to note that World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. The theme for ‘World Health Day 2022’ is – Our Planet, Our Earth; an endeavour to help the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic through a green and healthy manner.