Meghalaya CM Unveils Sustainable Energy Solutions For ‘Umsawnongkharai Health & Wellness Centre’

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today inaugurated the Sustainable Energy Solutions for Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) at Umsawnongkharai in Ri Bhoi District; an effort to strengthen healthcare facilities along the remote tribal hamlets.

A joint initiative undertaken by the Meghalaya Government and Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) foundation; the solutions aims to ensure reliable healthcare services for the wellbeing of local communities.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Today along with local MLA Jason Sawkimie inaugurated the Sustainable Energy Solutions for Health & Wellness Centre at Umsawnongkharai, Ri Bhoi. We have embark on a mission to ensure reliable healthcare services for the wellbeing of local communities.”

We have embark on a mission to ensure reliable healthcare services for the wellbeing of local communities.

Responding to the same, SELCO Foundation thanked the Meghalaya CM for the constant support. “Thank you @SangmaConrad for giving us this opportunity to work with you and the Govt. of #Meghalaya in taking Healthcare in the state to new heights. We are extremely grateful for your support and are excited to take this forward.”

Thank you @SangmaConrad for giving us this opportunity to work with you and the Govt. of #Meghalaya in taking Healthcare in the state to new heights. We are extremely grateful for your support and are excited to take this forward.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Government & SELCO Foundation embarked on an innovative first-of-its-kind program to solar power 100 sub-centers.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Govt. of Meghalaya & @SELCOFoundation embarked on an innovative first-of-its-kind program to solar power 100 sub-centers that provide essential health care services to last mile and remote tribal communities.”

Govt. of Meghalaya & @SELCOFoundation embarked on an innovative first-of-its-kind program to solar power 100 sub-centers that provide essential health care services to last mile and remote tribal communities.

Its worthy to note that the SELCO Foundation along with the National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is focusing to combat climate change through decentralized renewable energy driven solutions. The trust is striving to create & strengthen the ecosystem for last mile energy solutions of poor people.