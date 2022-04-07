Meghalaya : Former Rajya Sabha MP – Robert Kharshiing Passes Away 

NET Web Desk

The former Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya – Robert Kharshiing breathed his last today in Nazareth Hospital at around 10 AM, after battling with prolonged illness.

Born on January 7, 1959; Kharshiing represented Meghalaya in the Rajya Sabha during April 2002 to April 2008.

Robert was the brother of a senior police official – Francis Kharshiing; John Kharshiing; and Agnes Kharshiing – a social worker.

Its worthy to note that the first-ever People’s Parliament in the northeastern state was organized at Mawphlang in East Khasi Hills District on October 2007; under the initiative of Robert Kharshiing as Chairman of Rajya Sabha Grassroots Democracy Advisory Council.

His body will be taken to his residence on Bomfyle Road in Lachumiere, near Stephen Hall.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of Shri Robert Kharshiing, former MP of the Rajya Sabha. My prayers and deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal bliss.” – he wrote.