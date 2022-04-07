Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over 340 Grams Confiscated From Aizawl; 4 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram on Wednesday confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth of 349 grams from three different localities of Aizawl.

According to reports, the Department has apprehended two offenders – Lalparmawii and Zochhuani, both residents of Edenthar locality; and seized atleast 12 grams of heroin from their possession on April 6. The security forces today at around 1:45 AM seized 164 grams of heroin from their possession.

On the same day at around 3:45 AM, 9 grams of Heroin were seized from an offender – T.C. Lalthana, a resident of Rangvamual Mel 3.

The security forces on Wednesday, at around 6:58 PM confiscated 176 grams of Heroin and 142 grams (Tablet 1340) from one Zahmingliana (47), a resident of Chhinga Veng locality.

Meanwhile, all the apprehended offenders have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act 1958.