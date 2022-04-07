Mizoram : Hnahlan Village Hosts ‘Sports Training Capsule’ To Promote Healthy Lifestyle

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In order to promote ‘Fit India Movement’ and strengthen the bond between security troops and local populace, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles commenced a 15-days sports training capsule at Hnahlan village from April 7-20, 2022.

The training capsule incorporates various sports activities to nurture the spirit of sportsmanship; raise awareness on the significance of sports and fitness in one’s daily life; as well as the forthcoming recruitment rallies in Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

A total of 57 students, including 25 girls of the concerned hamlet are currently participating in the training capsule.

Meanwhile, the local populace have expressed their profound gratitude to the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles for conducting such crucial training exercise.