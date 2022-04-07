Mizoram : More Than 570 Cases Registered At Aizawl From January-March 2022; Asserts Aizawl SP

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) – C. Lalruaia today organized a press conference to review the increasing number of crime rates this year.

According to Lalruaia, 572 cases have been registered at 4 Police Stations of Aizawl city from January 1 to March 31, 2022; which incorporated of 397 theft cases. This amounts to 39.50% of all cases registered by the police in the city during the first three months of the year, and is comparatively higher to 31.29% of theft cases been recorded in 2021.

The police record stated that majority of common theft items includes – gas cylinders, mobile phones, two wheelers, vehicle batteries, fire hydrant coupling, water meters, clothes and mobile phone tower nut-bolts.

The SP highlighted that majority held in connection with the theft cases are substance abusers, mostly heroin addicts. He also called on the residents of the city to refrain from buying gas cylinders from the black market as it encourages criminals.

He also explained the criminal procedures of IPC Section 411, which is used to book for dishonestly receiving stolen property; and is a non-bailable offence with imprisonment of two years or with fine, or with both.

The Superintendent of Police, Aizawl district and his team called on the residents of the city to assist the police in bringing down crime arte in the city and also encouraged the installation of CCTV in all private houses as it can be a useful tool in assisting police in crime investigation.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also issued some important police numbers for Aizawl city – Emergency Response Support Support Syatem (ERSS)- 112; Aizawl PS-0389-2322375/8794747291; Bawngkawn PS- 0389-2340758/8794747292; Vaivakawn PS- 0389-2432303/8794747293.