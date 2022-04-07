Mizoram Registers 101 New COVID-19 Cases

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 101 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.69%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 856. While, a total of 2,25,213 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 687 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 738 samples were tested on April 6, 2022, out of which 52 samples belonged to males, while 49 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,23,513. The official statement further adds that, TrueNat detected 1 positive case, while RAgT & FIA identified 98 & 2 positive cases respectively.