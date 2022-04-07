Nagaland : Media Partnership Agreement Inked To Promote Public Interest

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the welfare of employees, the Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) on Wednesday inked a media partnership agreement with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) & Kohima Press Club at Hotel Vivor in Kohima.

According to the Chairman of NBOCWWB – Kekhrie Yhome, the partnership with the two organizations emerged as the DIPR has regularly performed public relations & publicity work, and the KPC has investigative journalistic talent.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director of IPR – Asangla Imsong, and President of KPC – Alice Yhoshu signed the Media Partnership Agreement on behalf of DIPR and KPC. They expressed appreciation to Yhome for developing the idea of collaboration in promoting the welfare of workers.

According to DIPR report, the objectives of such partnership include – to encourage collaboration between tangent establishments and support each other’s obligation to public services; to promote public interest and highlight sectoral focus on workers associated with building and other constitution activities; and to publicize NBOCWWB’s activities and mandate, particularly on social justice schemes and welfare benefits.