Sikkim CM Officially Inaugurates Soreng District

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The much-awaited aspiration of the Soreng citizens have finally been fulfilled, as the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang today officially inaugurated the newly-created district.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang slammed the previous government for the delay in delivering the recognition to masses. “Despite promises and assurances, the SDF government paid no attention to people’s aspirations.” – he mentioned.

“Unlike previous governments, we don’t make promises, and we don’t work solely during election season. Instead we work according to the needs of the people.” – he added.

The CM also remarked that the two new districts will be paperless, with staff and officials receiving the same e-District training in order to strengthen and advocate for transparent administration in Soreng, as well as calling for strong legislation on traffic management and water resource planning.

“We must work together for the development of Soreng district, and we will always be available to assist the administration.” – stated the Minister, Kunga Nima Lepcha.

On the other hand, the Soreng legislator – Aditya Golay revealed “We were able to convert Soreng Sub Division into a District as promised, and now our people should take benefit of this development. Many people are interested, but we should be able to gain from it.”

Its worthy to note that the Sikkim Legislative Assembly passed the Sikkim Reorganization of Districts Act 2021 on December 9 last year, creating the two new districts – Soreng (previously part of West Sikkim) and Pakyong (formerly part of East Sikkim).

Accordingly, North Sikkim district will now be known as Mangan; West Sikkim district – Gyalshing; East Sikkim district will be dubbed as Gangtok district; and South Sikkim district will be known as Namchi district.