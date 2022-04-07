War-On-Drugs : Contraband Substances Worth Of Rs 1.4 Crores Seized From Moreh; 4 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Tengnoupal Police in collaboration with 43 Assam Rifles have recently apprehended a large stash of contraband substances worth about Rs 1.4 Crores from Moreh check-point.

According to reports, the security forces have confiscated 60 soap of cases of suspected brown weighing 2.4 kgs.

These three offenders have been identified as – Md. Sahidul Islam (21 years), Ajimuddin Khan, (22 years), and Abdul Halim (22 years).

Meanwhile, through a follow-up action, one person identified as – Peter Khamdeilian, a resident of Moreh; was also held for supplying drugs to the trio.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh confirmed the news. “War on Drugs 2.0 In a major breakthrough, Tengnoupal Police along with 43 AR, apprehended three persons, all residents of a neighbouring state, with 60 soap of cases of suspected brown weighing 2.4 Kg at Moreh check point. The suspected brown sugar is valued at about Rs. 1.4 Cr” – he wrote.

"Good job, team" – he further added.