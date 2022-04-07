Women-Centric Initiative “Vatsalya” Will Assist Childless Mothers & Increase Conception Rates : Sikkim CM 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang today announced the first-of-its-kind women-centric initiative – “Vatsalya”, which will assist childless mothers and increase conception rates.

According to IPR report, the concerned scheme will provide a financial amount of Rs 3 lakhs to childless mothers & couples and help them to undergo the In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Both the Government & Non-Government employees of Sikkim will be eligible for the scheme. It will be released from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance fund.

Elaborating the scheme, Tamang expressed his concern about the dwindling fertility rate among Sikkimese inhabitants, and how the ‘Vatsalya’ scheme will benefit individuals who are trying to conceive but can’t afford the expensive IVF treatment.

He also advised the beneficiaries to take full use of the programme, stating that having children is a joy that everyone should experience.